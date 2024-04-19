Pulp Fiction Cast Reunites for 30th Anniversary Screening

Bruce Willis wasn't there, but his wife and daughter were applauded by the crowd
Uma Thurman and John Travolta pose together at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre, Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Gen Xers might find it hard to believe, but Pulp Fiction turns 30 this year. Cast members of the Quentin Tarantino movie, which premiered at Cannes in May 1994, gathered at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theater for an anniversary screening Thursday, Deadline reports. Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, and Harvey Keitel took part in a Q&A before the screening. Bruce Willis wasn't there, but his wife Emma Heming Willis and daughter Tallulah Willis got plenty of applause from the crowd, Variety reports. Other cast members at the screening included Rosanna Arquette, Phil LaMarr, Burr Steers, Frank Whaley, Eric Stoltz, and Julia Sweeney. What the stars had to say:

  • Uma Thurman. "It changed cinema, so it's almost hard to have it sink in," she said on the panel. "I feel like I've had an evolving and beautiful and growing relationship with Pulp Fiction throughout my life. It changed cinema, and it changed every filmmaker that I've ever met."

  • Samuel L. Jackson. "It changed my life drastically in that this was the particular role where all of a sudden people started thinking I was the coolest motherf---er on the planet," Jackson said, per Variety. He told the Hollywood Reporter that when he first received the script—which "had a little note on it that said, 'If you show anyone this script, we'll come to wherever you are and kill you'"—he read it, then immediately flipped it over and read it again because he "couldn't believe it was that good."
  • John Travolta. Pulp Fiction "was epic and it evolved," he told People. "The audiences made this movie what it was, and it wasn't overnight. It took about a year of evolution." On the panel, he reminisced about how when he went to Tarantino's apartment to discuss the movie, the director brought out board games of Saturday Night Fever and Welcome Back Kotter. Travolta said he had been "desperately" seeking a second chapter in his career, and Tarantino took him "to the moon and back."
  • Harvey Keitel. Keitel praised Tarantino as "one of those talents that changed the environment that we were working in with his huge talent." "His aesthetic force was so powerful that it had the power to change your direction," he said.
  • Eric Stoltz. "I went to the wrap party, and I was standing there with a bunch of people. I looked up, and John Travolta was dancing right next to Chris Walken, and I thought, 'Those are two of the best dancers I've ever seen on the dance floor,'" Stoltz, who played drug dealer Lance, told the Hollywood Reporter. "They didn't care who was watching. They were just having a great time."
