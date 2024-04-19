Pulp Fiction Cast Reunites for 30th Anniversary Screening

Gen Xers might find it hard to believe, but Pulp Fiction turns 30 this year. Cast members of the Quentin Tarantino movie, which premiered at Cannes in May 1994, gathered at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theater for an anniversary screening Thursday, Deadline reports. Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, and Harvey Keitel took part in a Q&A before the screening. Bruce Willis wasn't there, but his wife Emma Heming Willis and daughter Tallulah Willis got plenty of applause from the crowd, Variety reports. Other cast members at the screening included Rosanna Arquette, Phil LaMarr, Burr Steers, Frank Whaley, Eric Stoltz, and Julia Sweeney. What the stars had to say:

Uma Thurman. "It changed cinema, so it's almost hard to have it sink in," she said on the panel. "I feel like I've had an evolving and beautiful and growing relationship with Pulp Fiction throughout my life. It changed cinema, and it changed every filmmaker that I've ever met."