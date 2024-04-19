Phish's High-Tech Show Bounces Around the Arena for 4 Hours

Phish opened its four-night stay at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Thursday night with a four-hour show that used the advanced technology in the $2.3 billion arena to deliver a show that even the band's most ardent fans have never experienced before. Co-Creative Director Abigail Rosen Holmes said the band and its creative team wanted to mix the Sphere's technical capabilities and consider "what can we do for Phish that we maybe couldn't do for any other artist?" Here's what the show involves, per the AP:

On-screen music: While Phish shows usually get their visual punch from lighting guru Chris Kuroda's massive lighting rig, these shows are different, as the band uses custom visuals on the 160,000-square-foot, 16K-by-16K LED screen. The elements include three-dimensional blue bars moving and spinning in time and growing to meet beams of light falling from the ceiling. Live video of the band playing, cut into pieces. A wall of psychedelic-colored cars blinking their lights with a long improvisational jam. Easter eggs from Phish's history—like the vacuum cleaner drummer Jon Fishman sometimes plays—falling from the ceiling. A naturescape that then morphs into a fantasy world.