Mad Men Star Is Married Again

Nearly five years after her divorce, Christina Hendricks is a married woman once again. The Mad Men star wed George Bianchini Saturday in New Orleans, she tells People. Hendricks, 48, started dating Bianchini in 2020 and they got engaged last year. While first dating, they lived across the country from one another and would rendezvous in New Orleans, a city they had both already loved before meeting each other. "It just feels like our city together," says Hendricks, who selected the historic Napoleon House as the venue. The French Quarter landmark was once the home of the New Orleans mayor Nicholas Girod, who offered the exiled Napoleon Bonaparte refuge there.
Bianchini is a camera operator, and he and Hendricks met on the set of Good Girls, the NBC comedy-drama on which Hendricks starred from 2018 to 2021, ETOnline reports. Hendricks' Good Girls co-stars Mae Whitman and Retta were among the wedding guests, as were Mad Men creator Matt Weiner and fashion designer Christian Siriano, who designed the dress Hendricks wore to the wedding weekend's kickoff cocktail party. The officiant? Garbage lead singer Shirley Manson, who is close friends with Hendricks. "We just look at her and her marriage to her husband Billy [Bush], and they are couple goals for us."