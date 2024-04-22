Mad Men Star Is Married Again

Nearly five years after her divorce, Christina Hendricks is a married woman once again. The Mad Men star wed George Bianchini Saturday in New Orleans, she tells People. Hendricks, 48, started dating Bianchini in 2020 and they got engaged last year. While first dating, they lived across the country from one another and would rendezvous in New Orleans, a city they had both already loved before meeting each other. "It just feels like our city together," says Hendricks, who selected the historic Napoleon House as the venue. The French Quarter landmark was once the home of the New Orleans mayor Nicholas Girod, who offered the exiled Napoleon Bonaparte refuge there.