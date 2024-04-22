RFK Jr. Responds to His Family Endorsing Biden

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Sunday acknowledged endorsements from more than a dozen of his relatives who are backing Democratic President Joe Biden, noting that he feels no ill will over the family political divide, the AP reports. "Some of them don't like the fact that I'm running," Kennedy said of his relatives, after a comedy showcase in suburban Detroit to benefit his campaign. Kennedy—who last year launched an independent presidential bid after first challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination—was reacting to the endorsements from his sister and other relatives last week , a move by the Biden campaign that signals how seriously the president's team is taking a long-shot candidate using his last name's lingering Democratic magic to siphon support from the incumbent.

Going on to describe family debates he said his father orchestrated among his children, Kennedy said Sunday night that the exercise showed him a respectful way to take opposing positions with people he cares about without taking it personally. "I debated them with information and passion and not to hate each other because we disagreed with each other," he said. "I love my family, either way." Kennedy—who mentioned Biden's Oval Office RFK bust, as well as his relatives currently working both in the Biden's administration and on his own presidential campaign—made his remarks in Michigan, where last week, the campaign secured access to the general election ballot.