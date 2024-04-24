Rep. Donald Payne Jr. Dies

Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr. has become the first House member to die in office during the 118th Congress. The 65-year-old, who had represented New Jersey's 10th District since 2012, had been hospitalized since early this month after what his office said was a "cardiac episode based on complications from his diabetes," NBC News reports.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy praised Payne as a "steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey," the AP reports. "With his signature bowtie, big heart, and tenacious spirit, Donald embodied the very best of public service," Murphy said in a statement. "As a former union worker and toll collector, he deeply understood the struggles our working families face, and he fought valiantly to serve their needs, every single day."