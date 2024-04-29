Biden Wins Another Primary

President Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary Sunday in the US territory of Puerto Rico, the AP reports. Puerto Rico was authorized to open only a dozen voting centers this year compared with more than 100 in previous years given recent austerity measures imposed by a federal control board that oversees the island's finances. On Sunday, Puerto Rico's Democrats also chose 36 of 65 delegates they hope to send to the National Democratic Convention that will be held in Chicago in late August.