Biden Wins Another Primary

Biden wins in Puerto Rico, where Trump previously won the GOP primary
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 29, 2024 12:00 AM CDT
FILE - The Capitol of Puerto Rico stands in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 29, 2015.   (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)

President Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary Sunday in the US territory of Puerto Rico, the AP reports. Puerto Rico was authorized to open only a dozen voting centers this year compared with more than 100 in previous years given recent austerity measures imposed by a federal control board that oversees the island's finances. On Sunday, Puerto Rico's Democrats also chose 36 of 65 delegates they hope to send to the National Democratic Convention that will be held in Chicago in late August.

Although residents of Puerto Rico are US citizens, they are not allowed to vote in presidential elections. Earlier this year, Charlie Rodríguez, president of Puerto Rico's Democratic Party, said he would seek to hold a symbolic presidential election in November for those on the island eager to cast a vote for the next president. Donald Trump won Puerto Rico's Republican primary on April 21, per Ballotpedia.

