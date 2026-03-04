Drone Hits Near US Consulate in Dubai

A fire was contained Tuesday night after a suspected Iranian drone hit the parking lot of the US Consulate in Dubai, officials say. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said all American diplomatic personnel were accounted for, the Wall Street Journal reports. Video showed black smoke rising near the consulate.

State media in Iran said a drone had hit the consulate, the New York Times reports. The strike came as Iran continued to fire at targets in the United Arab Emirates and at American interests elsewhere in the region, the Journal reports. Earlier Tuesday, drones hit the American embassies in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Israel, meanwhile, said it launched strikes on Iranian missile launchers and a nuclear facility, the AP reports.