World | Dubai Drone Hits Near US Consulate in Dubai Rubio says all US personnel are accounted for By Rob Quinn Posted Mar 3, 2026 7:15 PM CST Copied A police car blocks a street leading to the US consulate after an Iranian drone struck a parking lot outside the compound, sparking a small fire in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, early Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) A fire was contained Tuesday night after a suspected Iranian drone hit the parking lot of the US Consulate in Dubai, officials say. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said all American diplomatic personnel were accounted for, the Wall Street Journal reports. Video showed black smoke rising near the consulate. "Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained," Dubai's media office said in a statement. "Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported." State media in Iran said a drone had hit the consulate, the New York Times reports. The strike came as Iran continued to fire at targets in the United Arab Emirates and at American interests elsewhere in the region, the Journal reports. Earlier Tuesday, drones hit the American embassies in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Israel, meanwhile, said it launched strikes on Iranian missile launchers and a nuclear facility, the AP reports.