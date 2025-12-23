Money | economy US Economic Growth Is Surprisingly Robust It was 4.3%, more than a full percentage point above expectations By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Dec 23, 2025 8:05 AM CST Copied Roofers work atop a house in Anna, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero) The US economy expanded at a surprisingly strong 4.3% annual rate in the third quarter as consumer spending, exports, and government spending all grew, per the AP. That's way higher than the 3.2% expected by economists polled in the Wall Street Journal. US gross domestic product from July through September—the economy's total output of goods and services—rose from its 3.8% growth rate in the April-June quarter, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. Despite the good news, stock futures fell in the wake of the report, notes CNBC. Dow futures were down nearly 100 points afterward, apparently because the stats may make the Federal Reserve more conservative on rate cuts. Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of US economic activity, rose to a 3.5% annual pace last quarter, up from 2.5% in the April-June period. Still, inflation remains higher than the Fed would like. The Fed's favored inflation gauge—called the personal consumption expenditures index, or PCE—climbed to a 2.8% annual pace last quarter, up from 2.1% in the second quarter. Read These Next CBS News boss pulls 60 Minutes segment critical of Trump policy. Feds strike another blow in war on wind turbines. Trump makes a new move on Greenland, and Denmark isn't happy. During group swim, witness spots a shark carrying a body. Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error