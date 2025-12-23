US Economic Growth Is Surprisingly Robust

The US economy expanded at a surprisingly strong 4.3% annual rate in the third quarter as consumer spending, exports, and government spending all grew, per the AP. That's way higher than the 3.2% expected by economists polled in the Wall Street Journal.

US gross domestic product from July through September—the economy's total output of goods and services—rose from its 3.8% growth rate in the April-June quarter, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.