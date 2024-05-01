US / 2024 campus protests Another Tense Campus Scene, This Time in Wisconsin At least 12 people arrested at the University of Wisconsin-Madison By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted May 1, 2024 12:10 PM CDT Copied Police push back on demonstrators protesting the war in Gaza as they work to remove a non-sanctioned encampment on the campus of UW-Madison in Madison, Wis., on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) See 4 more photos As of our last reporting on the protests sweeping America's campuses, protesters had been arrested at Columbia University and violence had erupted on the UCLA campus, where counter-protesters in masks began trying to dismantle the encampment while protesters held firm. The latest as of midday Wednesday: UCLA canceled all Wednesday classes "due to the distress caused by the violence that took place on Royce Quad late last night." By NBC News' count, more than 1,500 people have been arrested since April 18 in connection with the protests and encampments. That includes 282 Tuesday arrests in New York: 173 at the City College of New York and 109 at Columbia, per police. The Guardian reports a fresh solidarity encampment has been erected in New York, this one at Fordham University. CNN reports at least 12 people were arrested early Wednesday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as nearly 60 police officers took down a campus encampment there, with tents and belongings loaded into a dump truck. The AP reports all but one tent was removed, but additional tents have been set up on the central square since. A campus police rep says four officers were injured, among them a state trooper who was hit in the head with a skateboard. Columbia has asked the NYPD to remain present on campus through the end of the semester on May 17. CNN reports the NYPD has estimated as many as 20 officers will need to be assigned to the university. (More 2024 campus protests stories.) See 4 more photos Report an error