Trump Defends 'Poisoned' Line on Migrants In Fox interview, former president defends use of charged rhetoric By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Mar 18, 2024 6:08 AM CDT Copied Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Donald Trump took much flak last year when he declared that migrants were "poisoning the blood of our country." Over the weekend, he amplified the sentiment, and he explained why in a Fox News interview. "Why do you use words like 'vermin' and 'poisoning of the blood'?" Howard Kurtz of Fox asked him, per the New York Times. "The press, as you know, immediately reacts to that by saying, 'Well, that's the kind of language that Hitler and Mussolini used.'" "Because our country is being poisoned," answered Trump, who also said he had been unaware of the use by Hitler and Mussolini, per ABC News. The comments followed a speech in Ohio on Saturday in which Trump called some migrants "animals," adding, "I don't know if you call them 'people,' in some cases. They're not people, in my opinion." In the interview, Trump repeated his unsubstantiated assertions that nations were opening their prisons and sending inmates over the border. "We can be nice about it, we can talk about, 'Oh, I want to be politically correct,'" Trump said. "But we have people coming in from prisons and jails, long-term murderers, people with sentences that the rest of their lives they're going to spend in some jail in some country that many people have never even heard of. They're all being released into our country." Both outlets say the assertion isn't true, with the Times noting that most migrants are fleeing violence and poverty. And ABC adds that outside of some high-profile cases, allegations of migrants fueling a crime wave are bogus. On another topic, Trump asserted that more Democrats back him than is realized. "I have a theory. People in Beverly Hills vote for me, but they don't talk about it," Trump said. "A lot of people vote for me." The Hill notes that fewer than 1% of Democrats say they would vote for Trump, though the former president argues his Democratic supporters wouldn't admit their support to pollsters.