Trump Defends 'Poisoned' Line on Migrants

Donald Trump took much flak last year when he declared that migrants were "poisoning the blood of our country." Over the weekend, he amplified the sentiment, and he explained why in a Fox News interview.

"Why do you use words like 'vermin' and 'poisoning of the blood'?" Howard Kurtz of Fox asked him, per the New York Times. "The press, as you know, immediately reacts to that by saying, 'Well, that's the kind of language that Hitler and Mussolini used.'"

"Because our country is being poisoned," answered Trump, who also said he had been unaware of the use by Hitler and Mussolini, per ABC News.