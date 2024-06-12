Billy Ray Cyrus Files for Divorce After 7 Months

Billy Ray Cyrus' third marriage appears to be over just seven months after it began. The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and dad to Miley Cyrus filed for divorce from his wife, singer Firerose, late last month, but TMZ and other outlets are only just now reporting the news. Cyrus, who was previously married to Miley's mom Tish for 28 years before divorcing in 2022, asked the court for an annulment, citing irreconcilable differences and "inappropriate marital conduct" and claiming the marriage was obtained fraudulently. Cyrus, 62, and Firerose, 37, met way back when, on the set of Hannah Montana, and were friends for years before they started dating (and later got engaged) in 2022.
E! News reports they met in 2010, when Firerose was 22 and Cyrus was starring on the Disney Channel series with daughter Miley (who is now 31). ScreenRant reports Firerose had just auditioned for a role on the show, but never ended up appearing on it. Before their romance began, Cyrus and Firerose started releasing music together during the COVID-19 pandemic, People reports. The songs they've released together are "New Day," "Time," "Plans," and "After the Storm." "It's a peanut butter and jelly," Cyrus once said of their union. "I'm a left-handed singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky, and she's a trained orchestral musician." (More Billy Ray Cyrus stories.)