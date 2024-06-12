Kevin Spacey Admits to Having Been 'Too Handsy'

Kevin Spacey got emotional in a new interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, which can be watched in full on YouTube. The actor has legally fended off several allegations of sexual impropriety, though at least one civil case is still pending and the allegations themselves aren't going anywhere (a new documentary, Spacey Unmasked, explores them and adds new ones as well). But some fellow big names in Hollywood are arguing the showbiz industry should allow Spacey, who was fired from Netflix's House of Cards in 2017 amid the scandal, to make a comeback. Two big topics from his interview with Morgan were what he called his "bad, bad, bad behavior" in the past, and his current dire-straits financial situation: