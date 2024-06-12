Kevin Spacey Admits to Having Been 'Too Handsy'

But continues to deny criminal misconduct, says he never 'groped' anyone
Kevin Spacey got emotional in a new interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, which can be watched in full on YouTube. The actor has legally fended off several allegations of sexual impropriety, though at least one civil case is still pending and the allegations themselves aren't going anywhere (a new documentary, Spacey Unmasked, explores them and adds new ones as well). But some fellow big names in Hollywood are arguing the showbiz industry should allow Spacey, who was fired from Netflix's House of Cards in 2017 amid the scandal, to make a comeback. Two big topics from his interview with Morgan were what he called his "bad, bad, bad behavior" in the past, and his current dire-straits financial situation:

  • His behavior: Spacey, who has denied all accusations of criminal wrongdoing, admitted that he pushed boundaries in the past, the BBC reports. What does that mean? "Being too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn't know at the time they didn't want. I have caressed people, I have been gentle with people, that is the way that I am. You're making a pass at someone, you don't want to be aggressive. You want to be gentle. You want to see if they're going to respond positively." He added, per the Guardian, that if there's a problem, "They should let you know they don't want to do it so that you can understand it's non-consensual and stop." He said he wouldn't call what he did "groping."
  • His home and finances: Spacey "fought back tears" as the conversation turned to the dire situation he says he's in, Variety reports. He says he has no money and is "many millions" of dollars in debt due to legal fees. His Baltimore home has been foreclosed on and will be sold at auction, he said. On the subject of bankruptcy, he said, "There's been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file but we've managed to dodge it, at least as of today."
