Her words were "clearly chosen carefully given the NDA she signed to settle her lawsuit" with Sean "Diddy" Combs in November, observes TMZ, but they are direct: Believe victims the first time, Cassie Ventura says in a message posted to Instagram on Thursday. In her first comments since CNN released surveillance video that appears to show the rap mogul physically assaulting his then-girlfriend in a hotel hallway in 2016, Cassie says the incident "broke me down to someone I never thought I would become." She continues: