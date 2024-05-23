Cassie Breaks Her Silence: Believe Victims the First Time

Domestic violence 'broke me down to someone I never thought I would become'
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted May 23, 2024 9:35 AM CDT
Cassie Breaks Her Silence in Wake of Diddy Video
This frame grab taken from hotel security camera video and aired by CNN appears to show Sean "Diddy" Combs attacking Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in March 2016.   (Hotel security camera video/CNN via AP)

Her words were "clearly chosen carefully given the NDA she signed to settle her lawsuit" with Sean "Diddy" Combs in November, observes TMZ, but they are direct: Believe victims the first time, Cassie Ventura says in a message posted to Instagram on Thursday. In her first comments since CNN released surveillance video that appears to show the rap mogul physically assaulting his then-girlfriend in a hotel hallway in 2016, Cassie says the incident "broke me down to someone I never thought I would become." She continues:

  • "With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past. Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."
  • "I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie
(More Cassie Ventura stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X