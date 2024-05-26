At Least 5 Dead After Powerful Texas Storms

Powerful storms across Texas and Oklahoma obliterated homes, leaving thousands of people without power and a wide trail of damage Sunday. A sheriff said at least five people were dead in one rural community in Texas and more were injured, per the AP. The destructive storms began Saturday night and included a tornado that overturned heavy recreational vehicles and shut down an interstate near Dallas.

In Cooke County , Texas, Sheriff Ray Sappington said that the five dead included three family members who were found in one home near Valley View, a rural community near the border with Oklahoma. "Sadly, we think that that number is probably going to go up," Sappington said. "The devastation is pretty severe."

In neighboring Denton County, officials said multiple people were transported to hospitals by ambulance. Late Saturday, a tornado crossed into northern Denton County and overturned tractor-trailer trucks, stopping traffic on Interstate 35. The storm damaged homes, overturned motorhomes, and knocked down power lines and trees throughout the area including points in Sanger, Pilot Point, Ray Roberts Lake, and Isle du Bois State Park.