4 Girls Stabbed in Apparently Random Movie Theater Attack

None have life-threatening injuries in Massachusetts; suspect linked to second attack
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 26, 2024 8:40 AM CDT
File photo.   (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Police in Massachusetts have a suspect in custody in two separate stabbing attacks on Saturday, though much remains unclear about the apparently random incidents. A total of six people were stabbed, and none have life-threatening injuries:

  • Four girls: Police in Braintree say a man entered an AMC movie theater about 6pm, walked past the ticket counter and into one of the theaters, and stabbed four females ages 9 to 17, reports NBC News. The assailant didn't say anything before fleeing the scene. The four victims were taken to a Boston-area hospital for treatment.

  • Two more victims: About an hour after the first attack, police say the same assailant stabbed two people—a 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man—at a McDonald's in Plymouth, roughly 30 miles away, per CNN.
  • Suspect caught: Authorities took a suspect into custody following a police chase involving a black SUV spotted at both scenes. He has not been identified, and the investigation is "active and ongoing."
  • A third? WCVB reports there may be a connection to a homicide in nearby Deep River, Connecticut. A body was found in a home there a few hours before the AMC stabbings.
