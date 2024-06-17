Dunkin' Has a New Celebrity Pitchman

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon might've teamed up for a little film that won some Oscars, but they more recently teamed up for a little Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin'. They've apparently now got the summer off, and the coffee-and-doughnut chain has a new pitchman in the form of one Will Arnett, reports People. "Matt and Ben saved my life," Arnett says. "We served together ... as waiters—sorry, not in the military—and they covered a shift for me that really saved my life. No truthfully, Matt and Ben bullied me into it, so that was nice."