Deep in the Caribbean, an 'Unprecedented' Mission Is Underway

In June of 1708, the Spanish galleon San Jose was attacked by the British Royal Navy and sank in the Caribbean off the coast of Cartagena, resting on the ocean floor with a reputed $20 billion in treasure on board. Only a handful of the 600 or so men on the ship survived. In 2015, the Colombian government finally found the sunken vessel, dubbed the "holy grail of shipwrecks," and now, Colombia has declared the site around the ship a protected archaeological area and is starting to explore the ruins, reports the BBC.

Expedition: The initial phase of the Colombian government's explorations of the secret site will involve remote sensors taking pictures of the doomed ship and as much of its contents as possible for inventory purposes, while sea-capable robots will also take readings around the San Jose.