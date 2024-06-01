The United States on Friday expressed its deep concerns about the convictions of 14 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong under a Beijing-imposed national security law, saying it's taking steps to impose new visa restrictions on mainland Chinese and Hong Kong officials responsible for the implementation of the sweeping legislation.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller called for the release of the detained activists a day after the United Kingdom made a similar appeal following the landmark verdicts on Thursday, the AP reports. "The defendants were subjected to a politically motivated prosecution and jailed simply for peacefully participating in political activities protected under the Basic Law of Hong Kong," Miller said in a statement. The Basic Law is the city's mini-constitution.

The activists were charged with organizing unofficial primaries in a bid to build a pro-democracy majority in the legislature and put pressure on the government by vetoing budgets.