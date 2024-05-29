More details are emerging on pro golfer Grayson Murray, who took his own life last week at the age of 30. Per the Palm Beach Post , Murray's body was found late Saturday morning at his residence in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with no signs of foul play and no apparent public risk, according to local police. The two-time PGA Tour champ reportedly moved to the area with his fiancee, Christiana Ritchie. Citing a report in the Daily Mail , the New York Post reports that Murray is suspected of dying from carbon monoxide poisoning. Locals were said to have heard a carbon monoxide alarm blaring Saturday from Murray's three-story home and called police.

The former outlet reports that Murray left his Land Rover running in the garage, pumping fumes into the home. "My thought was maybe it was a kid revving a car," a concerned neighbor says of the car noises he heard just after midnight. "I went outside to investigate, but by then there was no sound." Police have yet to confirm the carbon monoxide angle; an investigation continues. Heavy.com has more on Ritchie, including her shared love of golf and religion with Murray, and on the tributes pouring in for the late golfer. (If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)