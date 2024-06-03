What We Know About Ohio, Pittsburgh Shootings

Shootings in Akron, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, left a total of three people dead and dozens injured Sunday, and as of this writing, no arrests had been reported in either case. Police in both cities were asking the public to call in with any information they have. In Pittsburgh, witnesses say an argument at Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar ended in gunfire that left a man and a woman dead and seven others hurt, one of them critically. Police believe at least two people fired guns, WPXI reports. Relatives of a man who worked in the establishment told the station they hadn't heard from him since the shooting, but the victims had not yet been publicly identified.
In Akron, the mayor and the police chief released a joint statement vowing to bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice, and asking the public to report anything they know—anonymously if they so choose, the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Witnesses tell the newspaper they were enjoying a birthday party at a home on the city's east side when, not long after midnight and about 30 minutes after police told partygoers to wrap things up, gunfire broke out at what had previously been a peaceful event. "Nobody was fighting. There was no drama," says one attendee. One witness says people in a car started shooting, and partygoers returned fire. A 27-year-old man was killed and two dozen others injured, CNN reports. (More shooting stories.)