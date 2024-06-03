What We Know About Ohio, Pittsburgh Shootings

Shootings in Akron, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, left a total of three people dead and dozens injured Sunday, and as of this writing, no arrests had been reported in either case. Police in both cities were asking the public to call in with any information they have. In Pittsburgh, witnesses say an argument at Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar ended in gunfire that left a man and a woman dead and seven others hurt, one of them critically. Police believe at least two people fired guns, WPXI reports. Relatives of a man who worked in the establishment told the station they hadn't heard from him since the shooting, but the victims had not yet been publicly identified.