One Dead, Dozens Wounded in Ohio Street Shooting

Two overnight shootings in Akron, Ohio, and in suburban Pittsburgh have left a total of three people dead and dozens more injured. The details:
- Pittsburgh: A shooting at a bar in the suburb of Penn Hills killed two and wounded seven others, police said. First responders found the bodies of a man and a woman about 3am inside the Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar, per the AP. Preliminary information shows "an altercation took place inside the bar and multiple individuals opened fire," said police. Of the seven injured, one is in critical condition.