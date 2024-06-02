One Dead, Dozens Wounded in Ohio Street Shooting

Two more killed in suburban Pittsburgh bar
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 2, 2024 7:07 AM CDT
Updated Jun 2, 2024 7:21 AM CDT
Two overnight shootings in Akron, Ohio, and in suburban Pittsburgh have left a total of three people dead and dozens more injured. The details:

  • Pittsburgh: A shooting at a bar in the suburb of Penn Hills killed two and wounded seven others, police said. First responders found the bodies of a man and a woman about 3am inside the Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar, per the AP. Preliminary information shows "an altercation took place inside the bar and multiple individuals opened fire," said police. Of the seven injured, one is in critical condition.

  • Akron: A shooting on a street in Akron, Ohio, killed one man and wounded 26 other people early Sunday, per the AP. The shooting happened after midnight near Kelly Avenue and 8th Avenue—the scene of a street party, reports News 5 Cleveland. Initial reports said a 27-year-old man was killed while dozens of wounded victims were transported to area hospitals. Police found dozens of bullet casings and one gun at the scene. No suspects were in custody, and police released no details about what might have prompted the shooting.
