With 14 Advanced Degrees, He Has a Logical Career

Benjamin B. Bolger achieved the impressive feat of graduating from the University of Michigan with a degree in sociology at the age of 19. He's 48 now, and as a profile in the New York Times Magazine explains, he hasn't stopped collecting diplomas. Bolger has 14 advanced degrees (in addition to a bachelor's and associate degree) in an eclectic range of subjects. If he keeps up this pace, he might well end up as the person with the most college degrees ever in the nation. But why? The Times' Joseph Bernstein says he pressed Bolger on that question over and over but failed to elicit anything more than the "anachronistically earnest" response of, "I just love learning." Bernstein draws something of a parallel between Bolger's "experiment" with higher education and Henry David Thoreau's experiment living at Walden Pond. One takeaway: