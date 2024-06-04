A US federal court of appeals panel suspended a venture capital firm's grant program for Black women business owners, ruling that a conservative group is likely to prevail in its lawsuit claiming that the program is discriminatory. The ruling against the Atlanta-based Fearless Fund is another victory for conservative groups waging a sprawling legal battle against corporate diversity programs, per the AP. The case against the Fearless Fund was brought last year by the American American Alliance for Equal Rights, a group led by Edward Blum, the conservative activist behind the Supreme Court case that ended affirmative action in college admissions. In a 2-1 ruling, the panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Miami found that Blum was likely to prevail in his lawsuit.

The suit: Blum claims the grant program violates the 1866 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race when enforcing contracts. The law was originally intended to protect formally enslaved people, but anti-affirmative action activists have been leveraging it to challenge programs intended to benefit minority-owned businesses.