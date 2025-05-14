Feds Say They Thwarted Plot to Attack Army Base in Michigan

A former Michigan Army National Guard member thought Tuesday would be the day of an ISIS-inspired attack on a military base in the state, federal prosecutors say. Instead, it was the day of his arrest. Prosecutors say two people who 19-year-old Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said tried to recruit for a plot to attack the Army's Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command in Warren were undercover law enforcement officers, Scripps News reports. Said was arrested Tuesday after he launched a drone near the TACOM base in what prosecutors say was part of the attack plan.

Prosecutors say Said provided the undercover FBI officers with armor-piercing ammunition and magazines after they told him they planned to carry out his mass shooting plan in support of ISIS. Said also allegedly provided tactical training—including instructions on making Molotov cocktails— and told the officers how to enter the base and which buildings to target. He has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to a destructive device, CBS News reports. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

According to an affidavit, Said enlisted in the Michigan Army National Guard in September 2022 and was discharged in December last year, the Detroit Free Press reports. The affidavit states that he believed his plan "would result in the death of many American citizens." "Thanks to the tireless efforts of law enforcement, we foiled the attack before lives were lost," said Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department's National Security Division, said in a news release. (More plot stories.)