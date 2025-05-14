Teen Alleges She Was Held Captive in Home Since 2018

A New Jersey couple is facing multiple charges after police say an 18-year-old escaped their Gloucester Township home and reported years of severe abuse. Authorities allege Brenda Spencer, 38, and Branndon Mosley, 41, pulled the girl—described by officials as Spencer's daughter and Mosley's stepdaughter—out of school and confined her to a dog crate from which she "was let out periodically" for about a year. The girl was in the sixth grade at the time and told police that she was later kept chained in a padlocked bathroom and held in a bare room that had an alarm in place that would "alert Spencer and Mosley if she tried to leave," per a news release .

NBC News reports police say the teen managed to flee on May 8 with the help of a neighbor. She first met with police at a local Wawa convenience store, where she described the situation as domestic violence but did not share the full extent of the abuse. Police responded again on Saturday and the victim came forward with more details. Officers who searched the house described conditions as "squalid," with several large dogs and other animals crowded inside. A 13-year-old girl also lived there and had reportedly been homeschooled after being taken out of school at Spencer's discretion.

Spencer and Mosley, a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority rail conductor, were arrested Sunday and face charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, child endangerment, and criminal restraint. Mosley is additionally charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. Both remain in custody ahead of a detention hearing scheduled for Friday. Authorities have not released details on how the teen escaped or specifics about her confinement, citing privacy concerns for the victim, though NBC10 reports Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay called it "heinous, years-long torture." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)