Wisconsin Has Bad News for Three Trump Operatives

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed felony forgery charges against two attorneys and an aide as part of a plan to subvert President Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the battleground state in 2020, per the AP . The charges were filed against Trump attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis, as well as former Trump aide Mike Roman, who allegedly delivered Wisconsin's fake elector paperwork to a Pennsylvania congressman's staffer in order to get them to Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021. All three are due in Dane County Circuit Court on Sept. 19.

Kaul, a Democrat, has faced pressure to bring action against the 10 fake electors, who have yet to be charged with any criminal wrongdoing. He has previously suggested that he was relying on federal investigators while also not ruling out a state probe. The fake elector efforts are central to an August federal indictment filed against Trump alleging he tried to overturn results of the 2020 election. Federal prosecutors, investigating his conduct related to the 2021 Capitol riot, have also said the scheme originated in Wisconsin. Trump also faces charges in Georgia and has denied wrongdoing.

Michigan and Nevada have also criminally charged fake electors. The Wisconsin electors, Chesebro, and Troupis all settled a civil lawsuit that was brought against them last year. Documents released as part of those settlements showed that the strategy in Wisconsin replicated moves in six other swing states. Trump lost Wisconsin to Biden by fewer than 21,000 votes. Trump carried Wisconsin by a similar margin in 2016.