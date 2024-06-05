In Pennsylvania, a Wild Wildlife Photo

It's certainly a candidate for photo of the week: an image of a young black bear falling from a tree and into a giant tarp held aloft by a group of wildlife, public safety, and rescue officials. That was the scene on Tuesday after the bruin showed up around lunchtime in a residential area of Camp Hill, outside the capital of Harrisburg. Students and staff of a nearby high school were notified to stay indoors, and a stretch of road was closed, Pennlive.com reported.

Fire and rescue officials used a ladder truck to get close to and tranquilize the bear, reports the AP. The sedated animal fell about 20 feet into a large blue tarp held up by several wildlife officials, police, and firefighters. The animal was tranquilized again, then moved to a bear trap that had been placed on a trailer, the news outlet reported.

The bear did not seem to be fully grown, and game officials said they would likely take it to state land elsewhere in central Pennsylvania, according to the report. Pennlive added that multiple black bears have been sighted in Cumberland County in the past few weeks. The state is home to about 20,000 black bears. (More black bear stories.)