Diddy's Empire Keeps Crumbling

Sean Combs' business empire is continuing to shrink. Amid a wave of accusations, the hip-hop mogul known as Diddy agreed to separate from Revolt, the media company he founded more than a decade ago to focus on Black representation, the New York Times reports. "One-hundred percent of Sean Combs' shares have been redeemed and retired," Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels tells the outlet. "He is no longer chairman. He is no longer on the board. He has no shares, no equity in Revolt. We have completely separated and dissociated from each other." Combs held a majority stake in the company. The largest shareholder group is now made up of employees, Samuels says, adding the company will remain Black-owned and operated.