Politics | Susie Wiles Susie Wiles on Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Join Their Ranks' Trump chief of staff plans to continue working during breast cancer treatment By Kate Seamons withNewser.AI Posted Mar 16, 2026 11:39 AM CDT Copied White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles attends a board meeting of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Susie Wiles, the first female White House chief of staff, has been diagnosed with breast cancer but says she is staying on the job. The 68-year-old told the New York Times the cancer was detected early and that she will undergo several weeks of unspecified treatment in the Washington area; she does not plan to take medical leave. Wiles framed her diagnosis in broader terms, noting that nearly one in eight American women receive the same news. "I now join their ranks," she said. Wiles described her prognosis as "strong" and said Trump has built a senior team that will keep West Wing operations steady during her treatment. Trump shared her diagnosis on Truth Social, calling her "incredible" and "one of the strongest people I know" and saying he was "very happy" she would remain at the White House "virtually full time" during her treatment period. Wiles has been central to Trump's political orbit for years, notes the Times, and oversaw his 2024 campaign. Read These Next Something else being smuggled in from Mexico: cacti. Iran-linked hackers launch 'significant' cyberattack. Shocker at the Oscars: a rare tie. AI-made influencers promote untested supplements amid disclosure gaps. Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error