Susie Wiles on Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Join Their Ranks'

Susie Wiles, the first female White House chief of staff, has been diagnosed with breast cancer but says she is staying on the job. The 68-year-old told the New York Times the cancer was detected early and that she will undergo several weeks of unspecified treatment in the Washington area; she does not plan to take medical leave. Wiles framed her diagnosis in broader terms, noting that nearly one in eight American women receive the same news. "I now join their ranks," she said.