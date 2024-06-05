Warden of Troubled Prison Becomes Jail Inmate

A Wisconsin prison warden was jailed Wednesday just hours before a scheduled news conference where officials planned to discuss the findings of investigations into multiple deaths at his facility. Online jail records indicate that Waupun Correctional Institution Warden Randall Hepp was booked into the Dodge County Jail around 8:20am. The records didn't offer further details on why he was jailed or what charges he might face. Online court records didn't show any charges filed against him as of mid-morning Wednesday. But state Sen. Van Wanggaard told the AP that the warden and numerous other people will be charged with crimes related to their work at the prison.