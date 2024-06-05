Report: Putin Is Stepping Up His Already Sky-High Security

"God protects the cautious," says one of two unnamed Russian officials who spoke with the Moscow Times about Vladimir Putin's stepped-up security measures. Citing concerns ranging from the war in Ukraine to assassination attempts on other top politicians in Europe (Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico survived ) and Asia (Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not ), they say Putin is going beyond his previously reported safety measures. In addition to alleged long-standing practices like testing all his meals, they say he has, since last year, worn body armor under his clothes while at public events.

Putin "was clearly wearing concealed body armor during the parade. And that precaution, I think, is necessary," said the first official of Putin's appearance at the country's May 9 Victory Day parade. The Times had a high-risk security consultant watch footage from the event and she agreed with the officials: "Putin appears to be walking in a rather rigid manner and there are no natural creases appearing at the back of his overcoat when walking and shaking military personnel hands." At times he "appears to lift and adjust his shoulders in a way that shows discomfort from how a ballistic vest is designed to sit on the shoulders or collarbone."

Last year a defector spoke about other security measures Putin allegedly takes, such as having his security staffers operate the washing machines at his home in Crimea and having divers vouch for the safety of his private Black Sea beaches, reports the New York Post. Those who protect him are said to be handsomely rewarded.