Report: Musk Redirected AI Chips Bound for Tesla

Tesla investors are preparing to vote on a pay package for Elon Musk worth around $56 billion, and a report on his handling of Nvidia chips may add to concerns about his commitment to the company. According to emails seen by CNBC, the Tesla CEO told the chipmaker to redirect a large shipment of chips designed for artificial intelligence to his social media company, X, and his closely linked AI startup, xAI, instead of Twitter.

The emails. "Elon prioritizing X H100 GPU cluster deployment at X versus Tesla by redirecting 12k of shipped H100 GPUs originally slated for Tesla to X instead," a Nvidia email said in December. "In exchange, original X orders of 12k H100 slated for Jan and June to be redirected to Tesla." Other emails noted that Musk's public comments about increasing the number of chips used at Tesla "conflict with bookings."