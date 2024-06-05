Ex-Girlfriend: Hunter Biden Smoked Crack Every 20 Mins

Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle was the first of two former romantic partners to testify in his federal gun trial Wednesday, and she said he "acknowledged using crack." She said she learned about his drug use on July 3, 2015, when she found a crack pipe in their home, Politico reports. Buhle was married to Biden from 1993 to 2017, and they have three daughters. During cross-examination from Biden attorney Abbe Lowell, Buhle said she had never seen him taking drugs, reports the AP. Asked by prosecutor Leo Wise how she knew he was using drugs, she replied: "He told me."