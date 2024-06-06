A family's outing at a safari park in Texas ended with a little too much giraffe interaction. Jason Toten tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he and his fiancee were "just getting out of the house" on Saturday when they took their kids to the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, which allows visitors to feed some of their resident creatures. Toten's fiancee was in the bed of their pickup truck with their 2-year-old daughter, Paisley, and video shows them initially enjoying their giraffe encounter.

As Paisley's mom coos and laughs at the giraffe gently poking its nose around Paisley, the giraffe suddenly snatches the little girl's shirt in its mouth and hoists her up in the air, with her mom shrieking as she's lifted out of frame. A vehicle in back of Toten and his family was also shooting video, which showed the giraffe briefly lifting Paisley up before dropping her safely back into her mother's arms after the woman yelled at it. "My heart stopped, my stomach dropped," Toten tells KENS 5 of what was going through his mind as this was taking place, which he says happened accidentally as the giraffe was trying to grab a food bag. "It scared me."

The family then quickly drove away. Toten notes that his family wasn't breaking any of the park's rules, per CBS News, and says they stopped at the gift shop afterward to buy Paisley a treat. "All she wanted was a giraffe toy and a giraffe T-shirt," he tells the Star-Telegram. "We ended up getting her both—we figured she deserved it." (More giraffes stories.)