Cops Seek 2 Men Who Pushed Homeless Man Fatally Into Lake

Los Angeles police are searching for two men allegedly seen pushing or dragging a homeless man into a lake, where he died. Surveillance video reportedly shows two men between 30 and 40 years old tussling with the victim in the vicinity of MacArthur Park Lake. Authorities discovered the body of the homeless man, identified by the medical examiner as 28-year-old Kyle Sherwood, in the lake near Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street shortly after 8am Wednesday, per KTTV . The outlet cites witnesses who saw two men "drag a body into the lake in broad daylight."

Sherwood was alive when he went in the lake, KTLA confirmed with police. Police told KTTV that a fight broke out before the man ended up in the water. He's believed to have died of blunt force trauma or drowning. The suspects are described as white or Hispanic males, one 6'2" and 170 pounds, the other 5'6" and 150 pounds. The taller of the men was last seen wearing a black hoodie with "California" spelled in white and red letters, blue jeans, a black hat, and red and orange Nike shoes. The shorter man was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt with dark jeans and shoes, per KTLA. (More homicide stories.)