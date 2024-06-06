As a convicted felon, Donald Trump is no longer legally allowed to own a firearm, under both federal law and state law in New York and Florida. Now, the NYPD is reportedly looking to lock that down. A senior police official tells CNN that the police department is getting ready to revoke the former president's gun license, after his concealed-carry license was "quietly suspended" in April 2023 following his indictment in New York on criminal charges around his hush-money case.

His guns: Trump turned over two of the pistols he was allowed under the license in March of last year. Meanwhile, the police source tells CNN, the third pistol "was lawfully moved to Florida." Having that third gun in his possession could bring Trump more legal trouble.