Next on NYPD's Radar: Trump's Gun License

Felons in New York, Florida can't possess firearms; NYPD reportedly seeking to revoke Trump's license
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 6, 2024 7:27 AM CDT
Report: NYPD Seeks to Revoke Trump's Gun License
Donald Trump speaks at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida.   (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

As a convicted felon, Donald Trump is no longer legally allowed to own a firearm, under both federal law and state law in New York and Florida. Now, the NYPD is reportedly looking to lock that down. A senior police official tells CNN that the police department is getting ready to revoke the former president's gun license, after his concealed-carry license was "quietly suspended" in April 2023 following his indictment in New York on criminal charges around his hush-money case.

  • His guns: Trump turned over two of the pistols he was allowed under the license in March of last year. Meanwhile, the police source tells CNN, the third pistol "was lawfully moved to Florida." Having that third gun in his possession could bring Trump more legal trouble.

  • History: Law enforcement sources say that Trump has had a concealed-carry license for more than 10 years, which suggests he kept it active while he was president. His application is exempt from public records requests, however, as he requested confidentiality at the time he applied.
  • From Team Trump: Spokesman Steven Cheung "did not directly address the possibility of Mr. Trump's permit being revoked," per the New York Times. His statement instead: "Biden's cronies in the Democrat Party are panicked and have chosen to continue to abuse our once great justice system to pursue their number one political opponent and interfere in the coming election."
  • What's next: The NYPD's Legal Bureau is carrying out an investigation, and that "will likely lead to revocation of his license," the police official tells CNN. Trump can file a challenge to the police department's move. The New York Daily News notes his July 11 sentencing date, adding that "it's not clear whether Trump will have to hand over any guns he owns in New York then or if the NYPD will wait until the appeals process plays out."
