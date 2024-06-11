Musk: I'll Ban My Workers From Using iPhones

Apple unveiled its new foray into artificial intelligence on Monday, and Elon Musk is not a fan. So much so that he's threatening to forbid employees at his companies from using iPhones and other Apple products, reports CNET . Even visitors would have to leave their iPhones at the door upon arrival, he added. "If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS (operating system) level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies." Musk tweeted . "That is an unacceptable security violation."

Apple's Tim Cook announced several new artificial intelligence features on Monday, including a partnership with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. For example, the AI chatbot will be integrated with the iPhone voice assistant Siri later this year, though Cook said Apple customers will have a choice on whether to use it, per CNBC. Apple promised that privacy will be paramount, but Musk wrote, "It's patently absurd that Apple isn't smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!"

Reuters notes that Musk has deep ties in the fight: He co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but recently sued the company and CEO Sam Altman, accusing them of abandoning the mission to put the good of humanity over profits. Musk also is raising funds to start a rival company, xAI. He already runs Tesla, SpaceX, and X. Many questions remain about his latest complaint, including whether Apple's partnership with OpenAI truly amounts to integrating "at the OS level," notes Axios. (More Elon Musk stories.)