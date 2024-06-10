Conference Gives a Look at Apple Intelligence

Apple jumped into the race to bring generative artificial intelligence to the masses during its World Wide Developers Conference on Monday, previewing an onslaught of features designed to soup up the iPhone and other products with technology already available on rival devices. In a twist befitting a company known for its marketing prowess, the AI technology coming to iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers later this year is being billed as Apple Intelligence. Even as it tried to put its stamp on the hottest area of technology, the AP reports, Apple acknowledged it needs help to catch up with Microsoft and Google, which have emerged as the early leaders in the field.

Apple is leaning on ChatGPT, made by the San Francisco startup OpenAI, to help make its often-bumbling virtual assistant Siri smarter and more helpful. To herald the alliance with Apple, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sat in the front row of the packed conference in California, which included developers from more than 60 countries, per the AP. "All of this goes beyond artificial intelligence, it's personal intelligence, and it is the next big step for Apple," CEO Tim Cook said. Beyond giving Siri the ability to tap into ChatGPT's AI-driving skills, Apple is giving its 13-year-old virtual assistant an extensive makeover designed to make it more personable and versatile, even as it fields about 1.5 billion queries a day.

When Apple releases free updates to the software powering the iPhone and its other products this autumn, Siri will signal its presence with glowing, flashing lights along the edges of the display screen, and be able to handle hundreds of more tasks—including chores that may require tapping into third-party devices—than it can now, based on Monday's presentations in Cupertino. Investors did not immediately embrace the announcement, reports NBC News. Apple shares fell almost 2% Monday. (More Apple stories.)