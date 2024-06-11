Why Gas Prices Are Falling

Gas prices are once again on the decline across the US, bringing some relief to drivers now paying a little less to fill up their tanks. The national average for gas prices on Monday stood around $3.44, according to the AAA. That's down about 9 cents from a week ago—marking the largest one-week drop recorded by the motor club so far in 2024, the AP reports. Monday's average was also more than 19 cents less than it was a month ago and over 14 cents below the level seen this time last year.