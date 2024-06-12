There are fewer than 160 supercentenarians—people 110 and older—on Earth, and that elite group just lost one of its own. Judith Markoff Hansen confirms to the New York Times that her father, 110-year-old Morrie Markoff, the oldest man in America, died June 3 at his home in Los Angeles after two recent strokes.

Backstory: Born in New York City on Jan. 11, 1914, right before World War I began, Markoff grew up in poverty, trained as a machinist after dropping out of school in eighth grade, and dabbled in photography and sculpting in his spare time. He was married to his wife, Betty, for 81 years, until her death in 2019 at the age of 103.

Status as a 'super-ager': Markoff stayed "remarkably lucid" for his age, per the Times, which notes his brain has been donated for research on super-agers (those over the age of 80 who have noticeably agile brains). "Up to his final months, he pored over the Los Angeles Times every morning, discussed the war in Ukraine and other world events, and posted dispatches about his life on his blog," reports the New York Times.