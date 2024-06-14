Trump Has a Birthday He'd Prefer to Ignore

When Donald Trump visited Capitol Hill on Thursday, House Republicans serenaded him with a round of "Happy Birthday," after which he told them: "There's a certain point at which you don't want to hear 'Happy Birthday.' You just want to pretend the day doesn't exist." The former president turns 78 on Friday, putting a renewed focus on age in the 2024 election, notes Reuters. President Biden is three and a half years older at 81.

Should he win, Trump would be the oldest president ever inaugurated at 78 years and 219 days, beating Biden's record of 78 years and 61 days, reports CNN. Biden would be 82 at a second inauguration. Whoever wins would have the record as the oldest serving president when the term ends.