Back on Capitol Hill, Trump Makes Some Odd Headlines

Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the National Republican Senatorial Committee Thursday in Washington, as from left, Sens. Rick Scott, Ron Johnson, John Barrasso, Roger Marshall, J.D. Vance, and Steve Daines listen. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Donald Trump made his first visit to Capitol Hill on Thursday since the 2021 Capitol riot by his supporters, reports NPR. And while the purpose of the visit was ostensibly to talk election strategy with House and Senate Republicans, it also "symbolized his official return to Washington as the Republican Party's leader," reports Axios. Some of the headlines: McConnell greeting: Trump made nice with sometimes-nemesis Mitch McConnell, the outgoing Senate GOP leader, reports Politico. "We had a really positive meeting, he and I got a chance to talk a little bit, we shook hands a few times, he got a lot of standing ovations, it was an entirely positive meeting," said McConnell. "Mitt Romney was there, as well, and I can't think of anything to tell you about it that was negative." MTG joke: In his address to House Republicans (he met separately with members of both chambers), Trump jokingly told Marjorie Taylor Greene to be nicer to House Speaker Mike Johnson, reports the Hill. (She has attempted to oust the speaker.) Trump also praised Johnson's work. House Republicans, meanwhile, sang "Happy Birthday" to Trump, who turns 78 on Friday. A Milwaukee slam? Axios reports that Trump referred to Milwaukee as a "horrible city" in his closed-door address. The city hosts the Republican National Convention this summer, chosen in part because it's in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin. One GOP congressman from the state, Derrick Van Orden, said Trump was referring only to the city's crime rate. A weird Pelosi one: Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News quotes Trump thusly: "Nancy Pelosi's daughter is a wacko—her daughter told me if things were different Nancy and I would be perfect together. There's an age difference though." Upon which, Christine Pelosi, one of four Pelosi daughters, shot back: "Speaking for all 4 Pelosi daughters—this is a LIE." She accused Trump of having a "deranged obsession" with her mom, reports the Hill.