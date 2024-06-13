Back on Capitol Hill, Trump Makes Some Odd Headlines

Donald Trump made his first visit to Capitol Hill on Thursday since the 2021 Capitol riot by his supporters, reports NPR. And while the purpose of the visit was ostensibly to talk election strategy with House and Senate Republicans, it also "symbolized his official return to Washington as the Republican Party's leader," reports Axios. Some of the headlines:

McConnell greeting: Trump made nice with sometimes-nemesis Mitch McConnell, the outgoing Senate GOP leader, reports Politico. "We had a really positive meeting, he and I got a chance to talk a little bit, we shook hands a few times, he got a lot of standing ovations, it was an entirely positive meeting," said McConnell. "Mitt Romney was there, as well, and I can't think of anything to tell you about it that was negative."