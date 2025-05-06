OK, REAL ID Procrastinators: You're Out of Time Wednesday

Wednesday is the day your plain Jane old driver's license won't be enough to get you on a domestic flight. CNN takes a look at the REAL ID requirement that's going into effect after years—decades, really—of delay. What's to know, courtesy of your friendly neighborhood Transportation Security Administration:

What is it? In the wake of 9/11, Congress in 2005 passed the REAL ID Act aimed at enhanced identification, meaning that states had to meet certain elevated federal standards to issue driver's licenses and ID cards. IDs are marked with a star at the top.