OK, REAL ID Procrastinators: You're Out of Time Wednesday

After 20-year delay, you'll need an enhanced ID to board a domestic flight, unless you have a passport
Posted May 6, 2025 10:40 AM CDT
Wednesday is the day your plain Jane old driver's license won't be enough to get you on a domestic flight. CNN takes a look at the REAL ID requirement that's going into effect after years—decades, really—of delay. What's to know, courtesy of your friendly neighborhood Transportation Security Administration:

  • What is it? In the wake of 9/11, Congress in 2005 passed the REAL ID Act aimed at enhanced identification, meaning that states had to meet certain elevated federal standards to issue driver's licenses and ID cards. IDs are marked with a star at the top.

  • What do I need to get it? Documents showing your full legal name, date of birth, SSN, lawful status, and two proofs of your primary residence.
  • Where do I need it? To get into certain federal facilities and nuclear power plants, or to hop on a commercial flight.
  • What if I'm flying soon? The TSA is apparently incorporating something of a grace period, but you'll likely get some extra special attention and there's no guarantee you'll be allowed to board.
  • What if I've got a valid passport? That works until your passport is no longer valid. Axios reports that 47% of Americans don't have valid passports. As far as states go, 79.3% of West Virginians don't have a passport, while New Jersey comes in at the high end with only 20.1% who don't. New Jersey, interestingly, has only 17% of residents compliant with REAL ID—perhaps because of all those fancy passports.
  • Can I still drive with my old license? Yes.
  • How much? It depends on where you live. Washington, DC, charges $47 a clip, while Pennsylvania charges a one-time fee of $30—though that's on top of your license fee.
  • The TSA information page: Is here.
