Grateful Dead Milestone Falls to George Strait

A musical milestone that stood for nearly five decades has just fallen: Country star George Strait drew 110,905 to a concert in Texas over the weekend, the largest ticketed show in US history, reports CNN . The previous record was held by the Grateful Dead, who played in front of 107,000 paying fans in New Jersey in 1977. Straight played at at Kyle Field at Texas A&M in College Station.

"We got some Aggies out there? Oh yeah!" the 72-year-old Texas native told the crowd, per Billboard. The venue has never sold that many tickets even for a football game. NPR notes that bigger US crowds have attended concerts before—including a 1986 performance by the New York Philharmonic Orchestra that drew 800,000 to Central Park—but they were not ticketed shows. The biggest concert anywhere is thought to be a Rod Stewart show in 1994 at Brazil's Copacabana Beach, which drew an estimated 3.5 million people, per American Songwriter. (More country music stories.)