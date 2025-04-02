It's Daughter No. 4 for Jason and Kylie Kelce

At work in the NFL, Jason Kelce was surrounded by men, but at home, he's the odd man out in a family with what is now four daughters. The retired Philadelphia Eagles center and his wife, Not Gonna Lie podcast host Kylie Kelce, welcomed their fourth child and fourth girl on Sunday, People reports. Finnley Anne Kelce joins sisters Wyatt, 5; Elliotte, 4; and Bennett, 2. Kylie Kelce announced the birth on Tuesday on Instagram, sharing photos of little Finnley, who's been given the nickname "Finn." One photos shows her cradled in the arms of dad. Jason Kelce has described being a "girl dad" as the "biggest highlight of my life," per the New York Post. (More Jason Kelce stories.)