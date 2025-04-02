After Tumultuous Weekend, NYPD Blue Star Dodges a Felony

Kim Delaney had a chaotic weekend, complete with accusations of domestic violence against and by her own husband. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the NYPD Blue and Army Wives actor, in her mid-60s, first called the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Friday night to file a domestic violence report against spouse James Morgan, who reportedly fled the scene and didn't return until the next morning. When Morgan did finally come home, Delaney apparently wasn't happy about it and reportedly made another 911 call to get him out.

When cops got to their Marina del Rey home, however, Morgan allegedly showed them video of Delaney trying to ram into him with her car. After an initial investigation, both parties were detained, per USA Today: Delaney was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, while Morgan was arrested for misdemeanor battery. Morgan was released on $20,000 bond on Saturday, while Delaney remained behind bars until Tuesday morning—at which point she was released, per KTLA, due to charges against her and Morgan being dropped for "insufficient evidence," according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. (More NYPD Blue stories.)