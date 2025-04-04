Springsteen to Release Long-Rumored Stash: 74 Unheard Songs

The day serious Bruce Springsteen fans have been anticipating for decades—the release of scores of recordings thought to be stashed somewhere deep in his vault—will arrive on June 27. That's when Tracks II: The Lost Albums will be available, Springsteen has announced. The seven albums included 74 songs never publicly heard and eight others in versions not released, Pitchfork reports. Springsteen had confirmed that some of the music existed, such as a full-band Nebraska recorded in the early 1980s, but fans couldn't be sure how much of the trove lived only in rumor and hope.