Bobby Sherman's wife says the former '60s teen idol is terminally ill with stage 4 kidney cancer and is "resting comfortably" at home, where he is receiving special care. "He was doing crossword puzzles with me in the last few days. And then all of a sudden Saturday, he turned around and … he's just sleeping more and his body's not working anymore," Brigitte Poublon tells Fox News . "Everything's shutting down." Sherman, 81, had a string of "bubble gum music" hits in the late '60s and early '70s and had numerous TV roles on shows including Here Come the Brides, the Los Angeles Times reports. He later stepped away from entertainment to work as a paramedic, technical reserve police officer, and reserve deputy sheriff, though he still made occasional TV appearances.

Poublon tells Fox that she hopes fans will celebrate Sherman's legacy while he's still around. "I think it's important that Bobby realizes the impact he left on the world, the music he left behind, the TV series he left behind, but mostly, too, his love for caring about people, being a paramedic, a cop," she says. "I want to have him realize how many people he really influenced, how he touched lives." She says the outpouring of support in recent days has "been overwhelming. A lot of them have been really great." She says Sherman has come home to be in peace with his family and five dogs. "His last words from the hospital last night were, 'Brig, I just want to go home,'" she says.