Suit: Paul Schrader Sexually Assaulted Me, Then Fired Me

Paul Schrader, the writer of Taxi Driver and director of American Gigolo, has been accused of sexually assaulting his former personal assistant, firing her when she wouldn't acquiesce to advances, and reneging on a settlement meant to keep the allegations confidential. The former assistant, IDed in court documents as Jane Doe, sued the filmmaker and his production company on Thursday, per the AP. She's seeking a judge's order to enforce the agreement after Schrader said he couldn't go through with it. The terms, including a monetary payment, weren't disclosed.



Details: The lawsuit, filed in a New York court, laid bare allegations that the confidential settlement between Doe, 26, who worked for Schrader from 2021 to 2024, and Schrader, 78, had been intended to be kept under wraps. They include her claim that the filmmaker trapped her in his hotel room, grabbed her arms, and kissed her against her will last year while they were promoting his latest film, Oh, Canada, at the Cannes Film Festival in France.