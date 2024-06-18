Biden Immigration Move Affects 500K Spouses

President Biden unveiled changes to immigration law Tuesday that will shield an estimated 500,000 undocumented spouses from deportation. The move on behalf of migrants comes soon after Biden curtailed their ability to seek asylum, an illustration of how immigration is complicating this year's election. Coverage:

Under the new rule, migrants who are married to a US citizen will get an easier pathway to citizenship themselves and be allowed to work legally in the US, reports Politico. Previously, such migrants could apply for a green card, but they had to leave the country for 10 years first. In addition to the 500,000 undocumented spouses, an estimated 50,000 of their children under age 21 would get the same advantage. Eligibility: Only those who can prove they've been in the US for 10 years as Monday are eligible, and they must be legally wed, per Axios and the AP. There is no stipulation on how long they must have been married.